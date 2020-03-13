A Message from Dean Mike Solomon Regarding COVID-19

Dear Rackham Students,

On March 11, President Schlissel announced measures the university is taking to respond to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19. I recognize that these measures impact you in your roles as graduate students, researchers, scholars, and educators. With that in mind, Rackham has created a page of resources of particular interest to members of the graduate community. The page, rackham.umich.edu/COVID-19, includes links to information on the following topics:

Remote Teaching

Research Operations

Dissertation Defenses

Issues Affecting International Students

Emergency Financial Resources

Rackham Programming

Student Well-Being

This page will be updated promptly as new information becomes available, and the date of revision for each resource is indicated. The resource is designed to point you to available information that can supplement the support and guidance you receive from other sources, such as peers, mentors, faculty, and program staff.

We acknowledge the rapidly shifting challenge that COVID-19 presents, along with the uncertainty many of you are currently feeling about how best to pursue your education, research, and scholarship. I encourage you to persist in working toward your goals, even if you need to develop contingent or alternative plans for educational and research activities that had been previously organized.

Please also continue to refer to the U-M Key Issues page on COVID-19, which includes updates, frequently asked questions, definitions of key terms, and additional resources and information for the U-M community.

I ask you to continue supporting one another and to care for yourself in this challenging period.

Sincerely,

Mike Solomon,

Dean