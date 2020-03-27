Announcing the 2020-2021 Barbour Scholars

We are proud to announce the 2020-21 cohort of Barbour Scholars. These five women join hundreds of alumnae, spanning more than a century, who have traveled to Ann Arbor in pursuit of a graduate education. This award commemorates Levi Barbour’s legacy of global engagement and opportunity at the University of Michigan.

These women bring a myriad of research interests to the community and share a high level of excellence in their work. Their academic endeavors cover a breadth of topics from preterm birth and infant mortality to a better understanding of how we compose and perceive language.

The Rackham Graduate School welcomes the following students into the prestigious Barbour community: