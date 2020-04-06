Announcing the 2020-2021 Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Awards

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by the Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award. Read the abstracts of the awardees.
Congratulations to all of the following graduate students:
- Leah Abrams, Health Services Organization and Policy
- Edmond Atindaana, Microbiology and Immunology
- Subarno Banerjee, Computer Science and Engineering
- Marc Becker, Chemistry
- Anne Blumenthal, Social Work and Sociology
- Jennifer Bowen, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Ellen Brennan, Neuroscience
- Katherine Browne, Environment and Sustainability
- Alessio Capobianco, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- John Charpentier, Immunology
- Steven Chavez, Chemical Engineering
- Wonjin Choi, Materials Science and Engineering
- Sangmin Choi, Physics
- Anne Clark, Sociology
- Melissa Coppola, Piano Pedagogy and Performance
- Justin Craft, Linguistics
- Abhishek Dhyani, Macromolecular Science and Engineering
- Na Du, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Salem Elzway, History
- Jared Eno, Sociology and Public Policy
- Audrey Eshun, Chemistry
- Kayla Fike, Psychology and Women’s Studies
- Gordon Fitch, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
- Luis Flores, Sociology
- Trenton Frisbie, Human Genetics
- Emily Gauld, Germanic Langauges and Literatures
- Aman Goel, Computer Science and Engineering
- Tian Gu, Biostatistics
- Yuequan Guo, Political Science
- Eric Haynie, Asian Languages and Cultures
- Yinqiu He, Statistics
- Huatse Huazejia, Anthropology
- Joshua Hunt, Philosophy
- Mitul Islam, Mathematics
- Louis Joslyn, Bioinformatics
- Christina Kang-Yun, Environmental Engineering
- Vishal Khandelwal, History of Art
- Sooyeon Kim, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Ozgecan Korkmaz, Anthropology
- Sean Kramer, History of Art
- Nan Li, Aerospace Engineering
- Ifeanyi Madu, Chemical Engineering
- Grace Mahoney, Slavic Languages and Literatures
- Michelle May-Curry, American Culture
- Andrew McInnerney, Linguistics
- Peter Meisenheimer, Materials Science and Engineering
- Hillary Miller, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Sriram Mohan, Communication Studies
- Lindsay Moritz, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Ellen Mulvihill, Chemistry
- Emma Nolan-Thomas, Anthropology and History
- Edison Ong, Bioinformatics
- Annika Pattenaude, English Language and Literature
- Julie Philippe, Pharmacology
- Carlos Puentes, Neuroscience
- Jacqueline Quigley, Psychology
- Richard Reinhardt, Anthropology and History
- Niloufar Salehi, Chemical Engineering
- Naganika Sanga, Urban and Regional Planning
- James Saulsbury, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Jonas Schollenberger, Biomedical Engineering
- Emily Sherman, Chemical Biology
- Anne Elise Stratton, Environment and Sustainability
- Xin Sun, Education and Psychology
- Amirmahdi Tafreshian, Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Mohsen Taheri Andani, Mechanical Engineering
- Morteza Taiebat, Environment and Sustainability
- Roya Talibova, Political Science
- Weijing Tang, Statistics
- Adam Thelen, Biological Chemistry
- Alyssa Travitz, Macromolecular Science and Engineering
- Konstantinos Tsouvalas, Mathematics
- Justin van Geest, Music Theory
- Natalie Warsinger-Pepe, Molecular and Integrative Physiology
- Edward Washabaugh, Biomedical Engineering
- Tim Williams, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Leighton Wilson, Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics
- Xuan Xiao, Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences
- Sunhay You, English and Women’s Studies
- Félix Zamora Gómez, Romance Languages and Literatures
- Dehui Zhang, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Xiaoxi Zhang, Comparative Literature
- Xin Zhang, Mathematics
- Xueru Zhang, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Yang Zhang, Sociology