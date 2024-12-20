GSRA for Rackham Strategic Evaluation and Assessment Team (R-SEAT)

How to Apply

Please email the following information to [email protected]:

A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and must be attached as the first page of your resume. The letter should address your specific interest in and fit with this GSRA position. Please include your University Department/Program affiliation and year in graduate studies.

Contact information (email and phone) for three to five professional references

A letter or email from your academic advisor confirming that: you are in good academic standing you are not on fellowship support the work described below fulfills your degree requirement or is considered academically relevant to the degree you are pursuing you are approved for a 50% appointment (this letter may be submitted separately to: [email protected] )



Job Summary

The Rackham Strategic Evaluation and Assessment Team (R-SEAT) was founded in October 2022 to advance a culture of learning and curiosity for how Rackham can most effectively support the needs of graduate students, faculty, and staff at U-M. Rackham has a long history of leaning innovative academic initiatives and we support Rackham’s effort to maintain excellence while also having the flexibility to respond to emerging needs. The R-SEAT GSRA will assist with the evaluation of Rackham’s current and emergent portfolio of internal academic initiatives, support the assessment of needs and contribute to staff development in the areas of assessment and evaluation.

Appointment Period

Spring/Summer 2025 (this position is for one term with renewal contingent upon completion of performance expectations and available funding).

Estimated FTE

50% (20 hours per week)

Compensation

This appointment provides tuition, required fees, stipend (at the University monthly stipend rate for a 50% GSRA appointment), GradCare health insurance, and dental insurance (Option 1). For more information regarding GSRA stipends go to https://hr.umich.edu/sites/default/files/2024-2025_gsa_salary_memo_ann_arbor_.pdf.

Responsibilities

Support the evaluation of current internal academic initiatives by collecting and analyzing relevant data.

Assist with any additional in-depth topic research to address knowledge gaps and inform decision-making.

Collaborate in the drafting of engaging, and accessible reports, plans, infographics, and other informational documents for various audiences and purposes.

Support the development of needs assessment, information gathering and management.

Contribute to the development of workshops and training sessions in the following areas: Fundamental principles, purposes, and types of evaluations Logic models and theories of change Qualitative data collection techniques (for example, interviews, focus groups, and content analysis)

Participate in team activities as appropriate, including weekly meetings.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work to be performed and are not an exhaustive list of all associated responsibilities.

Required Qualifications

Applicants must be currently registered in a Rackham graduate program. Preference will be given to doctoral students who have reached candidacy. Students who are unsure if they are in a Rackham graduate program should check their graduate program listing in http://www.rackham.umich.edu/programs-of-study.

Current PhD candidate in good academic standing.

Demonstrated interest in program evaluation, management and organizations, , and strategic planning.

Familiarity with research design, data collection, data analysis, and reporting results.

The ability to work independently and show initiative in undertaking tasks and finding creative solutions to any problems that arise.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize tasks, and maintain close attention to detail.

Experience in organizing and coordinating projects and maintaining records.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with various stakeholders.

Desired Qualifications

Previous experience with strategic planning and other continuous improvement efforts

Strong quantitative skills to analyze a wide range of data.

Experience with creating and developing data visualizations

Expected Outcomes

Please note, the last three bullet points are required.

The GSRA position will strengthen professional competencies in the following areas:

Interpersonal skills-using active listening skills and being able to communicate effectively and in a professional manner.

Development-identifying needs and formulating ideas.

Evaluation-collecting/gathering information about specific components of programs to make future decisions, set appropriate goals, or make possible changes.

Resource management-creating intended outcomes to enhance areas for improvement and measuring achievement of intended outcomes to justify the allocation of the resources used.

Problem solving-having the critical thinking skills to address situations on a consistently evolving short-term and long-term outlook.

Collaboration-working with others cooperatively to reach established goals.

Best practices in graduate student success (required)

Community-building in higher education environments (required)

Student should be able to present a proposal/paper regarding their experience at a local/regional conference in their field. (required)

Contact Information

Questions regarding this position may be emailed to [email protected]. Applicants may request the status of their application from the appointing unit.

Decision Making Process

Applications will be reviewed following the posting deadline and selected candidates will be contacted for an interview. References will be contacted for finalists.

Emma Flores, Director of Rackham Strategic Evaluation and Assessment and Asia Woods, Continuous Improvement Specialist, are leading this search.

Every effort will be made to have a hiring decision by February, 28, 2025.

