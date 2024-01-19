GSRA for Rackham Strategic Evaluation and Assessment Team (R-SEAT)

How to Apply

A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and must be attached as the first page of your resume. The letter should address your specific interest in and fit with this GSRA position. Please include your University Department/Program affiliation and year in graduate studies.

Submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected] by February 2, 2024

Job Summary

Rackham Graduate School recently created the Rackham Strategic Evaluation and Assessment team to review Rackham’s current academic initiatives and track the progress and effectiveness of Rackham’s mission and strategic vision. The GSRA for Strategic Evaluation and Assessment will assist in the development of an annual planning process and other continuous improvement efforts. This will include reviewing relevant research, identifying models, and drawing on best practices to tailor an internal process that meets the needs of the organization.

Appointment Period

Fall 2024 (This position is for one term with renewal contingent upon completion of performance expectations and available funding).

Estimated FTE

50% (20 hours per week)

Compensation

This appointment provides tuition, required fees, stipend (at the University monthly stipend rate for a 50% GSRA appointment), GradCare health insurance, and dental insurance (Option 1).

Responsibilities

Conduct a literature review and research best practices on strategic and annual planning drawing from multiple fields including business, public policy, and higher education. Assist with any additional in-depth topic research to address knowledge gaps and inform decision-making.

Identify multiple annual planning frameworks that work across multiple departments with heterogeneous goals and objectives.

Collaborate in the drafting of engaging, and accessible reports, plans, infographics, presentations, and other informational documents for various audiences and purposes.

Contribute to the development and implementation of opportunities to expand internal capacity through formal and informal strategic learning opportunities.

Participate in team activities as appropriate, including weekly meetings.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work to be performed and are not an exhaustive list of all associated responsibilities.

Required Qualifications

Applicants must be currently registered in a Rackham graduate program. Preference will be given to doctoral students who have reached candidacy. Students who are unsure if they are in a Rackham graduate program should check their graduate program listing in http://www.rackham.umich.edu/programs-of-study.

Current PhD candidate in good academic standing.

Demonstrated interest in management and organizations, higher education, and strategic planning.

Familiarity with research design, data collection, data analysis, and reporting results.

The ability to work independently and show initiative in undertaking tasks and finding creative solutions to any problems that arise.

Ability to multitask, prioritize tasks, and maintain close attention to detail.

Experience in organizing and coordinating projects and maintaining records.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with various stakeholders.

Desired Qualifications

Previous experience with strategic planning and other continuous improvement efforts

Strong quantitative skills to analyze a wide range of data.

Experience with creating and developing data visualizations.

Expected Outcomes:

The GSRA position will strengthen professional competencies in the following areas:

-using active listening skills and being able to communicate effectively and in a professional manner. Development -identifying needs and formulating ideas.

-identifying needs and formulating ideas. Evaluation -collecting/gathering information about specific components of programs to make future decisions, set appropriate goals, or make possible changes.

-collecting/gathering information about specific components of programs to make future decisions, set appropriate goals, or make possible changes. Resource management -creating intended outcomes to enhance areas for improvement and measuring achievement of intended outcomes to justify the allocation of the resources used.

-creating intended outcomes to enhance areas for improvement and measuring achievement of intended outcomes to justify the allocation of the resources used. Problem solving -having the critical thinking skills to address situations on a consistently evolving short-term and long-term outlook.

-having the critical thinking skills to address situations on a consistently evolving short-term and long-term outlook. Collaboration -working with others cooperatively to reach established goals.

-working with others cooperatively to reach established goals. Best practices in graduate education

Community-building in higher education environments

Student should be able to present a proposal/paper regarding their experience at a local/regional conference in their field.

Contact Information

Questions regarding this position may be emailed to [email protected]. Applicants may request the status of their application from the appointing unit.

Decision Making Process

Applications will be reviewed following the posting deadline and selected candidates will be contacted for an interview. References will be contacted for finalists.

Emma Flores, Director of Strategic Evaluation and Assessment is leading this search.

Every effort will be made to have a hiring decision by February 29, 2024.

