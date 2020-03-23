Introducing the 2020 Bouchet Society Inductees

Five Rackham students will be inducted into the Edward Alexander Bouchet Graduate Honor Society. Named for the first African-American doctoral recipient in the United States, the Bouchet Society recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes diversity and excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate.

The Bouchet Society is a network of preeminent scholars who exemplify academic and personal excellence, foster environments of support, and serve as examples of scholarship, leadership, character, service, and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy.

In the spirit of Bouchet’s commitment to these ideals, the 2020 Bouchet inductees representing the Rackham Graduate School’s society chapter have all demonstrated significant achievement in these five areas: