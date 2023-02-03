New Research Finds Positive Impact of Rackham DEI Professional Development Certificate Program

The study, conducted by Rackham staff and alumni, evaluated the growth and learning experiences of participating students over the first three years of the program.

Participation in the Rackham DEI Professional Development Certificate program greatly increases the cultural competency of graduate students, according to a new study.

Launched in 2017, the certificate program is designed to prepare graduate students and postdoctoral fellows to work in a diverse environment and foster a climate of inclusion through a series of exercises that include DEI workshops and trainings, personal reflection, and an Intercultural Development Inventory Assessment over the course of one to two years. Topics of focus include anti-racism, diversity statements, bystander intervention, unconscious bias, and working with others across differences.

Recently published in Studies in Graduate and Postdoctoral Education, the study is the first of its kind to demonstrate the contributions made by a graduate college to diversity, equity, and inclusion socialization. Participants consistently agreed that they gained new knowledge, greater self-awareness and awareness of others, and were able to connect and apply the ideas and concepts they encountered in the program to their lives and careers. In particular, participants found value in the willingness of their instructors to share elements of their own lived experiences with inclusive practices and allyship and the opportunities for self-reflection it afforded.

The study was authored by Laura Schram, the Rackham director of professional development and engagement, and Deborah Willis, the U-M assistant vice provost for equity, inclusion, and academic affairs. Their efforts were supported by Rackham graduate student research assistants Jandi Kelly, Askari Rushing, Alex Segrè Cohen, and Rebeca Villegas, as well as Rackham staff members Carrie Brezine, Allyson Flaster, Emma Flores, John Gonzalez, Rosemary Perez, and Dean Mike Solomon.

