Open Mike: Mental Health Resources and Mental Health Task Force Town Hall for Graduate Students

Dear Rackham Students,

I am writing this message of support as we approach the end of the fall term, which I know is an extremely busy time for you. Aside from papers, projects, and exams, many of you have had teaching—and therefore have grading—responsibilities through your roles as graduate student instructors. Others are looking ahead to your prelim or defense. While the approaching holidays can promise a chance to rejuvenate with friends and family, it is also easy for any of us at this time of year to feel anxious, isolated, or overwhelmed.

With that in mind, I would like to remind you that there are substantial resources available to you. Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) offers a range of ways for you to find support, and their after hours line is available evenings, weekends, and holidays. In addition to services at their central location (Tappan Auxiliary Building), CAPS has an embedded staff member, Dr. Laura Monschau, dedicated to working specifically with graduate students. On the Rackham website, you can find additional resources, including contact information for Rackham’s Resolution Office; details on where to report discrimination or harassment; and connections to various student communities.

Mental health has emerged as one of the most critical issues affecting graduate students. This is why we at Rackham recently formed the Graduate Student Mental Health Task Force to bring together faculty, graduate students, mental-health professionals, and other staff members to explore and expand ways to support you. As part of the task force’s preliminary work, I encourage anyone interested to attend a town hall meeting in January.

Mental Health Task Force Town Hall for Graduate Students

January 9, 2020

1:00 pm to 2:30 p.m.

Amphitheatre, Fourth Floor, Rackham Building

Even if you are unable to attend, the registration form asks you to share your input and will help to inform the future of the task force’s work. A similar town hall was held with faculty yesterday and provided insight and a robust exchange of ideas.

We at Rackham acknowledge and appreciate the competing tensions that life as a graduate student can entail, particularly at such an eventful time of year. I wanted to take this opportunity to ensure that you are aware of the supports available to you should you need them.

I would also like to wish you a successful end of term and all the best in the new year.

Sincerely,

Mike Solomon

Dean