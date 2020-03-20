ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award Winners

Rackham Graduate School is pleased to announce this year’s winners of the ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards.

The ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award recognizes exceptional work produced by doctoral students for the high caliber of their scholarship and the significance and interest of their findings.

Each year, Rackham invites faculty to nominate outstanding dissertations produced in their programs. The nomination dossiers are read and discussed by a review panel of faculty members who identify the finalists. Then, members of the Michigan Society of Fellows read the finalists’ dissertations, review their merits, and select the winners.

Below is the list of winners of the 2019 Distinguished Dissertation Awards, as well as the honorable mentions.

Winners

Yassel Acosta Matutes, Applied Physics

Juliette Becker, Astronomy

Kaitlin Cassady, Psychology

Christina Cross, Public Policy and Sociology

Joseph Gamble, English and Women’s Studies

Ximena Gomez, History of Art

Crystal Green, Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences

Nicole Michmerhuizen, Pharmacology

Olivia Palmer, Biomedical Engineering

Andrew Schwartz, Molecular and Integrative Physiology

Honorable Mentions

Theodore Dewitt, Management and Organizations, Business

Hezao Ke, Linguistics

Eli Lichtenstein, Philosophy

Tom Logan, Industrial and Operations Engineering

Jonathan Massey, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Sina Shiehian, Computer Science

Yitong Sun, Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics

Arushi Varshney, Human Genetics

Rachel Vitali, Mechanical Engineering

Carly Wayne, Political Science

Join us in honoring these exceptional scholars Tuesday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards Ceremony held in the Rackham Assembly Hall.