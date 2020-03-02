Rackham Alum Wins Dissertation Award

Recent Rackham graduate J.W. Hammond has won the 2020 Conference on College Composition and Communication (CCCC) James Berlin Memorial Outstanding Dissertation Award for his dissertation, Composing Progress in the United States: Race Science, Social Justice, and the Rhetorics of Writing Assessment, 1845-1859. Hammond received his Ph.D. in 2019 in English and education. The CCCC is a constituent organization within the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE).

This award honors a graduate whose dissertation improves the educational process in composition studies, or adds to the field’s body of knowledge, through research or scholarly inquiry.

Hammond, who at Rackham was a member of the Bouchet Honor Society, will be announced as a recipient of the CCCC James Berlin Memorial Outstanding Dissertation Award on March 27, during the 2020 CCCC Annual Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

