Rackham Alumnus Inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame

Rackham and Computer Science and Engineering alumnus Peter Wurman was recognized for his role in inventing the Kiva System, which has revolutionized how warehouses operate.

Rackham and computer science and engineering alumnus Peter Wurman was named as one of 22 innovation pioneers to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2020.

The inductees were announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 7. They will be honored at an event in Washington, D.C., on May 6 and 7.

Wurman, along with his co-founders Mick Mountz and Raffaello D’Andrea, was selected for the invention of the Kiva System, a revolutionary warehouse order fulfillment system that uses mobile robots and control software to bring inventory shelves to workers, significantly improving all areas of fulfillment center operations. The Kiva System has been used by numerous companies around the world, including Staples, Walgreen’s, and Amazon.

Read the full story from U-M Computer Science and Engineering.