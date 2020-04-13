Rackham Associate Dean to Take Part in Virtual Town Hall on Research

The town hall brings together research leaders from across campus to address research operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lutgarde Raskin, Rackham’s associate dean for academic programs and initiatives in engineering and the physical sciences, will lend her expertise and insight during an April 14 virtual town hall on U-M research operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing pandemic has precipitated numerous changes to research at the university, including a ramp down of all nonessential research activities. In addition to Raskin, the virtual town hall will bring together research leaders from the U-M Medical School, the College of Engineering, and the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts in a panel moderated by Vice President for Research Rebecca Cunningham.

The event will be held via Zoom. Faculty, staff, and students are all welcome to attend, as well as submit questions ahead of time.

Read the full story, submit questions, and find the link to the event in the University Record.