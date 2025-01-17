Rackham GSPCS Well-Being Advocate Program GSRA for Program Evaluation and Assessment

To Apply for This Position

Job Summary

As part of an effort to address student well-being within its graduate programs, the Rackham Graduate School created the Well-Being Advocate Program to serve as an overall resource for Rackham graduate programs, helping to develop, implement, and assess new structural and programmatic approaches that support and enhance graduate student mental health and well-being. The GSRA for program evaluation and assessment will assist in the planning, development, implementation, and continuous improvement of all evaluation and assessment efforts for the Rackham Well-Being Advocate Program and individual graduate program interventions. This will include reviewing relevant research, identifying appropriate evaluation/assessment models, and drawing on best practices to create a process that meets the needs of the advocate program.

Appointment Period

Fall 2025 (This position is for one term with renewal contingent upon completion of performance expectations and available funding).

Estimated FTE

50 percent (20 hours per week)

Compensation

This appointment provides tuition, required fees, stipend (at the university monthly stipend rate for a 50 percent GSRA appointment), GradCare health insurance, and dental insurance (Option 1). For more information regarding GSRA stipends go to https://hr.umich.edu/sites/default/files/2018-2019-geo-gsra-salary-memo.pdf.

Number Of Applicants from Last Academic Year

This is a new position.

Responsibilities

Program Evaluation and Metrics Development

Develop and refine metrics to evaluate well-being interventions and program outcomes.

Design and administer pre- and post-survey tools to measure the effectiveness of well-being initiatives.

Create systematic methods for data collection, analysis, and reporting.

Needs Assessment and Research

Conduct needs assessments to identify well-being challenges and opportunities within graduate programs.

Benchmark best practices by reviewing literature and similar programs.

Identify and collect resources to address identified gaps in graduate student well-being.

Developing Best Practices and Case Studies

Analyze intervention outcomes and use findings to draft a comprehensive document of best practices.

Create discipline-specific case studies to contextualize well-being practices for diverse academic areas.

Resource Development and Advocacy

Provide faculty and staff with guidance on accessing well-being resources and information.

Develop tools and strategies to foster a supportive environment within graduate programs.

Reporting and Dissemination

Summarize findings and recommendations in reports for administrative audiences.

Maintain detailed records of activities and outcomes to facilitate sharing of processes and results across programs.

Collaboration and Engagement

Work closely with the Graduate Student and Program Consultation Services (GSPCS) team, participating in meetings and collaborative activities.

Serve as a resource to graduate program stakeholders, fostering partnerships that advance well-being initiatives.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work to be performed and are not an exhaustive list of all associated responsibilities.

Desired Qualifications

Doctoral level student in the social sciences or social work

Experience and/or familiarity with mental health and well-being programming, resources, and advocacy

General knowledge of the Okanagan Charter and the university’s Well-Being Collective

Required Qualifications

Applicants must be currently registered in a Rackham graduate program. Preference will be given to doctoral students who have reached candidacy. Students who are unsure if they are in a Rackham graduate program should check their graduate program listing in http://www.rackham.umich.edu/programs-of-study.

Affinity with mental health and well-being advocacy

Experience with program evaluation tools/methods

Experience with literature reviews and data collection/analysis

Strong organizational skills, including attentiveness to detail

Ability to work collaboratively and network with key constituencies (administrators, graduate students, and faculty)

Able to work a hybrid schedule

Expected Outcomes

The GSRA position will strengthen professional competencies in the following areas:

Utilizing critical thinking and reasoning skills in building program evaluation tool(s)

Clear and effective communication with program stakeholders and participants

Ability to present a proposal/paper regarding their experience at a local/regional conference in their field

Best practices in graduate student success

Community-building in higher education environments

Student should be able to present a proposal/paper regarding their experience at a local/regional conference in their field

Contact Information

Questions regarding this position may be emailed to Elizabeth Rohr at [email protected].

Decision Making Process

Applications will be reviewed following the posting deadline and selected candidates will be contacted for an interview. References will be contacted for finalists.

Elizabeth Rohr, Rackham well-being advocate, is leading this search.

Every effort will be made to have a hiring decision by March 3, 2025.

