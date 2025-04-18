A Student’s View of Research, STEM Mentorship, and More

Mahnoor Gondal, a Ph.D. candidate in the Gilbert S. Omenn Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics (DCMB), was recently featured in a Q&A article for the University of Michigan Medical School, where she offered her perspectives on research, mentorship, maintaining work-life balance in graduate school, and more. Gondal is a Gupta Values Scholar; a 2025 King Talks speaker; and a Susan Lipschutz award recipient, recognizing promising women scholars.

Interested in bridging the gap between bioinformatics and real-world clinical applications, Gondal researches how to address critical gaps in understanding the ways immune regulation is altered in cancer, potentially paving the way for improved immunotherapies and personalized treatments.

Gondal also discussed her passion for fostering diversity and inclusion in STEM fields.

“My involvement with Girls Who Code as an executive committee member has been particularly rewarding. We teach coding to high-school students, inspiring the next generation of women in technology. This experience has sharpened my ability to communicate complex concepts and lead diverse teams.”

The Q&A also offers Gondol’s tips for Rackham applicants and for maintaining work-life balance in graduate school.

“A Ph.D. is not just about research training. It’s about building a network, developing character, and acquiring transferable skills that are crucial for success in both academia and industry.”

Read Gondal’s Q&A.