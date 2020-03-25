U-M Graduate Programs Maintain High Rankings

University of Michigan graduate programs continue to be ranked highly in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Graduate Schools.

University of Michigan graduate programs maintained top-15 rankings in business, education, engineering, law, nursing, and medicine in the 2021 “Best Graduate Schools” list released March 17 by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News ranks business, education, engineering, law, nursing, and medical programs annually, while various disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities, and other areas are only ranked periodically.

In addition to the overall program rankings, U-M was rated on 70 specialties. Of those, three were ranked first: higher education administration, social policy, and nuclear engineering. Educational psychology, nursing midwifery, elementary teacher education, public policy analysis, and industrial/manufacturing/systems engineering were ranked second.

