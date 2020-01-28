U-M Information About Novel Coronavirus

While the immediate health risk to the general public in the United States is considered low, U-M is closely monitoring an outbreak of novel coronavirus first detected in China.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, as well as the spread of the disease to other countries including two cases in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have classified China as a Level 3 warning destination, recommending that all individuals avoid nonessential travel to the country. As a result, U-M has placed China under a travel restriction.

Under the restriction, U-M graduate students may only travel to China with an approved safety plan from the International Travel Oversight Committee, which ensures they are aware of the health risks, have developed strategies to stay safe, and are prepared to shelter in place should China impose additional travel restrictions.

Of the four potential cases in southeast Michigan that were recently submitted for testing, three have come back negative for the virus, with results still pending for the fourth. Anyone who develops fever and respiratory symptoms within 14 days of travel to Wuhan, China, should contact a medical provider and mention the recent travel or contact. The university has convened an expert team to monitor the situation as it evolves in collaboration with local and state public health officials.

Read the full story in the University Record.

For more information on travel to China, visit Global Michigan.

For up-to-date information on the outbreak and what you can do, visit U-M Public Affairs.