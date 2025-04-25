Announcing the 2025-2026 Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Awards

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award. Read the abstracts of the awardees.

Congratulations to all of this year’s predoctoral fellows:

Biological and Health Sciences

Philip Barrison, Health Infrastructures and Learning Systems

Adrian Boltz, Movement Science

Hannah Carter, Microbiology and Immunology

Kristofer Castro, Environment and Sustainability

Monica Chanda, Cancer Biology

Congyi Dai, Environment and Sustainability

Angelo Guilatco, Cancer Biology

Yi Hsiao, Bioinformatics

Hyunwoo Jang, Neuroscience

Matheus Januario Lopes de Sousa, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Soubhagyalaxmi Jema, Program in Biomedical Sciences (Barbour Scholar)

Guoxuan Ma, Biostatistics

Rebecca Malcore, Genetics and Genomics

Brandon McClellan, Immunology

Alexander Meyer, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Niloufar Pouyan, Neuroscience (Barbour Scholar)

Charlotte Probst, Environment and Sustainability

Keerthikka Ravi, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology

Claire Shudde, Pharmacology

Stephanie Steltzer, Molecular and Integrative Physiology

Natasha Stepanova, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Austin Ventura, Medicinal Chemistry

Xiaotong Yang, Computational Neuroscience

Leyao Zhang, Biostatistics

Xingwu Zhou, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Physical Sciences and Engineering

Nishkarsh Agarwal, Materials Science and Engineering

Eva Albaghiti, Environmental Engineering

Justin Berman, Physics

Anne Blackwell, Astronomy and Astrophysics

Anthony Chen, Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics

Yingtian Chen, Astronomy

Huai-Hsuan Chiu, Astronomy and Astrophysics

Hyesun Chung, Industrial and Operations Engineering (Barbour Scholar)

Madeline Clough, Chemistry

Sanaa Elsayed, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Zachary Fritts, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Alejandro Garcia, Chemistry

Lucas Gomes, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Kaila Jenkins, Applied Physics

Ruya Karagulle, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Hyunsuk Kim, Mathematics

Seokmu Kwon, Chemical Engineering

Thanh Lai, Biophysics

Xiao Li, Aerospace Engineering

Jisoon Lim, Civil Engineering

Zhenyu Ma, Environmental Engineering

Felipe Maia Polo, Statistics

Firaol Midekssa, Biomedical Engineering

Jeronimo Morales Toledo, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Hannah Myers, Design Science

Neha Nagpal, Chemical Engineering

Emily Nolan, Chemistry

Urshita Pal, Mathematics

Harsh Hemantkumar Patel, Chemical Engineering

Dongjae Shin, Materials Science and Engineering

Rachel Silcox, Mechanical Engineering

Jingyu Song, Robotics

Unique Subedi, Statistics

Shiyu Sun, Mechanical Engineering (Barbour Scholar)

Emily Thomas, Biomedical Engineering

Mustafa Tobah, Materials Science and Engineering

Jingying Wang, Computer Science and Engineering (Barbour Scholar)

Hochul Woo, Macromolecular Science and Engineering

Yuchen Wu, Macromolecular Science and Engineering

Shihao Wu, Statistics

Minghui Wu, Civil Engineering

Yuhao Xian, Environmental Engineering

Zirui Xu, Aerospace Engineering

Diwen Xue, Computer Science and Engineering

Mingze Yao, Mechanical Engineering

Can Yaras, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Carissa Yim, Chemical Engineering

Hongyu Zhou, Aerospace Engineering

Yuan Zhu, Phsyics (Barbour Scholar)

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Erina Baci, Anthropology

Emma Banchoff, Sociology (Roblin Fellow)

Karin Brown, Educational Studies

Alex Burnett, History and Women’s and Gender Studies

Sujin Cha, Political Science

Siyi Chen, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Sarah Day Dayon, Educational Studies

Reynolds Hahamovitch, History

Matthew Hiller, Social Work and Anthropology

Brittany Joyce, Ancient History

Martin Macias Medellin, Political Science

Irene Melani, Psychology

Marcela Ortiz Guerrero, Educational Studies

Valeria Ortiz Villalobos, Education and Psychology

Morgan Perry, Health Services Organization and Policy

Irene Routte, Social Work and Anthropology

Yu Song, Business Administration

Pavani Vissapragada, Health Services Organization and Policy (Roblin Fellow)

Morgan Wofford, Information

Anna Wood, Social Work and Sociology

Liuyun Xu, Civil Engineering

Humanities and the Arts

Chandrica Barua, English Language and Literature (Barbour Scholar)

Azhar Dyussekenova, Slavic Languages and Literatures

Jeremy Esquer, Composition

Donghoon Lee, Romance Languages and Literatures

Kyle Lindsey, American Culture

Alice Mishkin, American Culture

Jaideep Pandey, Comparative Literature

Brittany Puller, Asian Languages and Literatures

Grace Wilsey, Film, Television, and Media

Asa Zhang, English Language and Literature

University of Michigan-Dearborn