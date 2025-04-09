Announcing the 2025 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards

Through the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards, Rackham recognizes scholars who have been nominated by their program for teaching excellence. Winners of this award demonstrate superb skill in teaching, mentoring, and advising. They bring creativity, inspirational commitment, and intellectual excitement to the classroom, discussion section, or teaching lab, and communicate this passion with their undergraduate students.
The 2025 recipients of the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards are:
- Ciara Barrick, Comparative Literature
- Paolo Borello, Statistics
- Noah Cashian, Ancient History
- Gabriela Fernandes Martins, Physics
- Sydney Gable, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Madelyn Gatchel, Computer Science and Engineering
- Alanna Heatherly, Classical Studies
- Malte Hendrickx, Philosophy
- Conrad Kosowsky, Complex Systems
- Bhaskar Kumawat, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
- Lauren Madden, Biomedical Engineering
- Mel Monier, Communication and Media
- Brittany Pendergraft, Classical Studies
- Akash Rai, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
- Micaela Rodriguez, Psychology
- Julian Rome, Philosophy
- Ekaterina Shchetka, Mathematics
- Hilary Simpson, Education and Psychology
- Leopoldo Solis Martinez, History
- Luke Stoneback, Movement Science