Announcing the Winners of the 2021 Faculty Mentoring Awards

Supporting effective faculty mentoring of graduate students is one of Rackham’s top priorities. Outstanding mentors guide students throughout their professional training with respect and concern, serving as advisor, teacher, advocate, sponsor, and role model. To recognize excellence in mentorship, Rackham asks graduate students and faculty for nominations for three awards: the Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentor Award, the Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award, and the John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities. The following faculty are being recognized for their records of excellence as mentors of graduate students:
Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentoring Award
Yan Chen, Daniel Kahneman Collegiate Professor of Information and Research Professor in the Research Center for Group Dynamics
Xuming He, H.C. Carver Professor of Statistics
Charles Shipan, J. Ira and Nicki Harris Professor of Social Science, Professor of Political Science, and Professor of Public Policy
Michele Swanson, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and Director of Postdoctoral Studies in the Medical School Office of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies
L. Monique Ward, Professor of Psychology and Arthur F. Thurnau Professor
Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award
Peter Adriaens, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering
A. Van Jordan, Robert Hayden Collegiate Professor of English Language and Literature and Director of the Helen Zell Writers’ Program
John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities
Christi Anne-Castro, Associate Professor of Musicology
Lisa Nakamura, Gwendolyn Calvert Baker Collegiate Professor of American Culture
Megan Sweeney, Associate Professor of English, Afroamerican and African Studies, and Women’s and Gender Studies, and Arthur F. Thurnau Professor
Please join us Thursday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. in a virtual celebration of this year’s awardees at the 2021 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor and the Faculty Mentoring Awards Celebration.