Announcing the Winners of the 2021 Faculty Mentoring Awards

The Faculty Mentoring Awards recognize faculty with records of excellence in mentoring master's and doctoral students across the University of Michigan.

Supporting effective faculty mentoring of graduate students is one of Rackham’s top priorities. Outstanding mentors guide students throughout their professional training with respect and concern, serving as advisor, teacher, advocate, sponsor, and role model. To recognize excellence in mentorship, Rackham asks graduate students and faculty for nominations for three awards: the Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentor Award, the Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award, and the John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities. The following faculty are being recognized for their records of excellence as mentors of graduate students:

Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentoring Award

Yan Chen, Daniel Kahneman Collegiate Professor of Information and Research Professor in the Research Center for Group Dynamics

Xuming He, H.C. Carver Professor of Statistics

Charles Shipan, J. Ira and Nicki Harris Professor of Social Science, Professor of Political Science, and Professor of Public Policy

Michele Swanson, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and Director of Postdoctoral Studies in the Medical School Office of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies

L. Monique Ward, Professor of Psychology and Arthur F. Thurnau Professor

Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award

Peter Adriaens, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering

A. Van Jordan, Robert Hayden Collegiate Professor of English Language and Literature and Director of the Helen Zell Writers’ Program

John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities

Christi Anne-Castro, Associate Professor of Musicology

Lisa Nakamura, Gwendolyn Calvert Baker Collegiate Professor of American Culture

Megan Sweeney, Associate Professor of English, Afroamerican and African Studies, and Women’s and Gender Studies, and Arthur F. Thurnau Professor

Please join us Thursday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. in a virtual celebration of this year’s awardees at the 2021 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor and the Faculty Mentoring Awards Celebration.