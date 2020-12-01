Blue Parking Permits Temporarily Available to Graduate Students

The permits are now available to all U-M graduate and professional students.

In support of graduate student research and teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, U-M Logistics, Transportation & Parking is offering all U-M graduate and professional graduate students the option to purchase annual, monthly, or daily Blue parking permits.

Valid in all Blue, Yellow, and Orange parking areas, Blue permits may be purchased now and will expire on June 30, 2021.

Permits can be purchased at the Parking Customer Services office at 523 South Division Street in Ann Arbor. Annual and monthly permits cost $78 per month, and daily permits are solid in packs of 10 for $55.

Find more information at Logistics, Transportation & Parking.