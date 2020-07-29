Modeling the Benefits of Masks and Social Distancing

Rackham researcher April Nellis and a team of U-M colleagues found taking personal precautions is one of the best ways to reduce the harm of COVID-19 to communities and livelihoods.

As researchers look for new tools to help public health officials understand and combat COVID-19, a team of U-M scientists found that some of the smallest actions have some of the biggest impacts, according to a new article.

Rackham student April Nellis was part of a team from the U-M Department of Mathematics that developed a mathematical model designed to show how various lockdown levels affect the mortality rate of COVID-19, as well as the economy. According to their results, taking personal safety precautions, specifically wearing masks and practicing social distancing, reduced the infection rate and, therefore, the duration of a lockdown—leading to both a much lower mortality rate and limited economic losses.

The model also predicts that the United States may achieve herd immunity before a vaccine can be developed, though Nellis states that does not diminish the importance of a vaccine—as an individual’s immunity fades over time, a vaccine can help ensure long-term protection from the disease.

“There are some personal behaviors that affect the transmission of the virus,” Nellis says. “If you combine a lockdown with people being more careful—all these things help with slowing the spread of the virus, which means our lockdowns can be shorter.”

