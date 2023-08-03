Rackham Internship Connections: Fall 2023 Events

Rackham and the University Career Center offer a variety of workshops to help graduate students learn about internship opportunities and prepare their application materials, including the Fall 2023 workshops listed below.

Many of the workshops are open to all graduate students, although some offerings are specific to the needs of those applying to the Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program.

Registration is required for attendance, with session registration information detailed in each of the links below.

Rackham Internship Connections: Doctoral Intern Fellowships Overview

Thursday, September 14, 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT

This virtual event is designed specifically for doctoral students interested in the Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program or other internship opportunities. Learn more and register for this event.

Rackham Internship Connections: Resumes and Cover Letters

Tuesday, September 26, 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT

This virtual workshop is open to all graduate students seeking guidance on cover letters and resumes for positions beyond tenure track roles. It meets the needs of those applying for the Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program. Learn more and register for this event.

Rackham Internship Connections: Drop-In Session

Thursday, September 28, 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT

This in-person event is designed specifically for doctoral students interested in the Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program. Learn more and register for this event.

Rackham Internship Connections: Drop-in Session

Wednesday, October 4, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This virtual event is designed specifically for doctoral students interested in the Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program. Learn more and register for this event.

Rackham Internship Connections: Interviewing Tips and Strategies

Tuesday, October 10, 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This virtual workshop is open to all graduate students seeking positions beyond tenure track roles. It meets the needs of those applying for the Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program. Learn more and register for this event.

We want to ensure full and equitable participation in our events. If an accommodation would promote your full participation in this event, please indicate your accommodation requirements at the time of registration. Please let us know as soon as possible in order to have adequate time, preferably one week, to arrange for your requested accommodations or an effective alternative.