Announcing the 2023-2024 Barbour Scholars

Yuchen Chen

Ph.D. Candidate, Communication and Media

My Work

My dissertation is a multi-sited ethnography that traces the socio-technical production of “Chinese alienness” in the ongoing U.S.-China geopolitical flux. Specifically, I look at how Chinese immigrants’ relationships to housing, property, and real estate in New York City are increasingly mediated by digital technologies and transnational media platforms. I trace the multi-faceted transnational and socio-technical conditions and brokering practices giving rise to the geographies of Chinese alienness and its consequences on racializing the Chinese aliens and displacing marginalized communities in local neighborhoods in New York City.

The Impact of the Barbour Scholarship

The Barbour Scholarship will enable me to have some self-indulgent time for reading and writing for my dissertation, releasing me from other responsibilities and granting me financial stability. It is, by all means, a great recognition from this prestigious scholarship that has been supporting female scholars from Asia and the Middle East. This keeps me going.

Future Plans

​Ideally, I hope to be in a research environment and study the relations between technology and our societies. Regardless of what industry I will be in, I hope to carry on the critical, feminist sensibilities of care in my future practices.