Announcing the 2023-2024 Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Awards

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award. Read the abstracts of the awardees.

Congratulations to all of this year’s predoctoral fellows:

Biological and Health Sciences

Faith Anderson, Microbiology and Immunology

Christopher Azaldegui, Chemical Biology

Desnor Chigumba, Chemical Biology

Luis Correa, Immunology

John David Curlis, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Alden Dirks, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Alexander Feleo, Aerospace Engineering

Harsha Gouda, Biological Chemistry

Jason Hawes, Resource Policy and Behavior

Emma Huels, Neuroscience

Abbie Leino, Clinical Pharmacy Translational Sciences

Jordan Leung, Aerospace Engineering

Jialin Liu, Bioinformatics

Rachel Logue, Movement Science

Harihar Milaganur Mohan, Cellular and Molecular Biology

Rishav Mitra, Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology

Alexander Monovich, Molecular and Cellular Pathology

Soumik Purkayastha, Biostatistics

Peter Sajjakulnukit, Cancer Biology

Renke Tan, Biological Chemistry

Xuexin Yu, Epidemiological Science

Physical Sciences and Engineering

James Akinola, Chemical Engineering

Anil Alan, Mechanical Engineering

Olamide Animasahun, Chemical Engineering

Anna Argento, Biomedical Engineering

Srinivasan Arunachalam, Civil Engineering

Margaret Brunette, Biomedical Engineering

Zhongzhu Chen, Industrial and Operations Engineering

Shihao Cheng, Robotics

Natasha Dacic, Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering

Hrishikesh Danawe, Mechanical Engineering

Alisher Duspayev, Physics

Easton Farrell, Biomedical Engineering

Katherine Harrison, Environmental Engineering

Qiana Hunt, Astronomy and Astrophysics

Sarah Katz, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Cecelia Kinane, Macromolecular Science and Engineering

Matthew Lasky, Chemistry

Siyul Lee, Physics

Ju Won Lim, Materials Science and Engineering

Ting Lin, Macromolecular Science and Engineering

Zhenkun Lin, Mechanical Engineering

Yan Long, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Subha Maity, Statistics

Isaac Malsky, Astronomy and Astrophysics

Danielle Maxwell, Chemistry

Merjem Mededovic, Biomedical Engineering

Jia Mi, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

Jonathan Michaux, Robotics

Hossein Moghimianavval, Mechanical Engineering

Alexandra Moy, Materials Science and Engineering

Aditya Varma Muppala, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Kate Napier, Astronomy and Astrophysics

Ishtiaque Ahmed Navid, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Ilia Nekrasov, Mathematics

April Nellis, Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics

Eunjae Shim, Chemistry

Ramakrishnan Sundara Raman, Computer Science and Engineering

Franco Tavella, Biophysics

Rodrigo Tinoco Figueroa, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Irene Vargas-Salazar, Astronomy and Astrophysics

Emily Wearing, Chemistry

Andrew Wintenberg, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Sangmin Yoo, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Shuqing Zhang, Macromolecular Science and Engineering

Oleksii Zhelavskyi, Chemistry

Social Sciences

Kathryn Berringer, Social Work and Anthropology

Peter Carroll, Political Science

Sylvia Darling, Information

Asher Dvir-Djerassi, Public Policy and Sociology

Rachel Eggleston, Education and Psychology

Mirit Friedman, Urban and Regional Planning

Miranda Garcia, Anthropology

Hilary Hoyt Hendricks, Business Administration

Guoer Liu, Political Science

Alexandra Norwood, Anthropology

Gavin Plogr, Communication and Media

Chao Ren, History

Reuben Riggs-Bookman, Anthropology and History

Giovanni Roman-Torres, Sociology

William Soergel, Ancient History

Maren Spolum, Health Behavior and Health Education

Veronica Williamson, Germanic Languages and Literatures

Emma Willoughby, Health Services Organization and Policy

Jesse Yeh, Public Policy and Sociology

Chi-Lin Yu, Psychology

Humanities and the Arts

Felicia Bisnath, Linguistics

Leila Braun, English Language and Literature

Emily Coccia, English and Women’s and Gender Studies

Sena Duran, American Culture

Brittany Hardy, Classical Studies

Onyx Henry, Germanic Languages and Literatures

Bryan Ijames, Music Performance: Conducting

Elizabeth Ledbetter, History of Art

Emily Na, American Culture

Maria Laura Pensa, Romance Languages and Literatures Spanish

Ariana Peruzzi, Philosophy

Richard Smith, Music Musicology

Weican Zuon, Architecture

