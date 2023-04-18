Announcing the 2023-2024 Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Awards

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award. Read the abstracts of the awardees.
Congratulations to all of this year’s predoctoral fellows:
Biological and Health Sciences
- Faith Anderson, Microbiology and Immunology
- Christopher Azaldegui, Chemical Biology
- Desnor Chigumba, Chemical Biology
- Luis Correa, Immunology
- John David Curlis, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
- Alden Dirks, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
- Alexander Feleo, Aerospace Engineering
- Harsha Gouda, Biological Chemistry
- Jason Hawes, Resource Policy and Behavior
- Emma Huels, Neuroscience
- Abbie Leino, Clinical Pharmacy Translational Sciences
- Jordan Leung, Aerospace Engineering
- Jialin Liu, Bioinformatics
- Rachel Logue, Movement Science
- Harihar Milaganur Mohan, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Rishav Mitra, Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology
- Alexander Monovich, Molecular and Cellular Pathology
- Soumik Purkayastha, Biostatistics
- Peter Sajjakulnukit, Cancer Biology
- Renke Tan, Biological Chemistry
- Xuexin Yu, Epidemiological Science
Physical Sciences and Engineering
- James Akinola, Chemical Engineering
- Anil Alan, Mechanical Engineering
- Olamide Animasahun, Chemical Engineering
- Anna Argento, Biomedical Engineering
- Srinivasan Arunachalam, Civil Engineering
- Margaret Brunette, Biomedical Engineering
- Zhongzhu Chen, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Shihao Cheng, Robotics
- Natasha Dacic, Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering
- Hrishikesh Danawe, Mechanical Engineering
- Alisher Duspayev, Physics
- Easton Farrell, Biomedical Engineering
- Katherine Harrison, Environmental Engineering
- Qiana Hunt, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Sarah Katz, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Cecelia Kinane, Macromolecular Science and Engineering
- Matthew Lasky, Chemistry
- Siyul Lee, Physics
- Ju Won Lim, Materials Science and Engineering
- Ting Lin, Macromolecular Science and Engineering
- Zhenkun Lin, Mechanical Engineering
- Yan Long, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Subha Maity, Statistics
- Isaac Malsky, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Danielle Maxwell, Chemistry
- Merjem Mededovic, Biomedical Engineering
- Jia Mi, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
- Jonathan Michaux, Robotics
- Hossein Moghimianavval, Mechanical Engineering
- Alexandra Moy, Materials Science and Engineering
- Aditya Varma Muppala, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Kate Napier, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Ishtiaque Ahmed Navid, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Ilia Nekrasov, Mathematics
- April Nellis, Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics
- Eunjae Shim, Chemistry
- Ramakrishnan Sundara Raman, Computer Science and Engineering
- Franco Tavella, Biophysics
- Rodrigo Tinoco Figueroa, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Irene Vargas-Salazar, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Emily Wearing, Chemistry
- Andrew Wintenberg, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Sangmin Yoo, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Shuqing Zhang, Macromolecular Science and Engineering
- Oleksii Zhelavskyi, Chemistry
Social Sciences
- Kathryn Berringer, Social Work and Anthropology
- Peter Carroll, Political Science
- Sylvia Darling, Information
- Asher Dvir-Djerassi, Public Policy and Sociology
- Rachel Eggleston, Education and Psychology
- Mirit Friedman, Urban and Regional Planning
- Miranda Garcia, Anthropology
- Hilary Hoyt Hendricks, Business Administration
- Guoer Liu, Political Science
- Alexandra Norwood, Anthropology
- Gavin Plogr, Communication and Media
- Chao Ren, History
- Reuben Riggs-Bookman, Anthropology and History
- Giovanni Roman-Torres, Sociology
- William Soergel, Ancient History
- Maren Spolum, Health Behavior and Health Education
- Veronica Williamson, Germanic Languages and Literatures
- Emma Willoughby, Health Services Organization and Policy
- Jesse Yeh, Public Policy and Sociology
- Chi-Lin Yu, Psychology
Humanities and the Arts
- Felicia Bisnath, Linguistics
- Leila Braun, English Language and Literature
- Emily Coccia, English and Women’s and Gender Studies
- Sena Duran, American Culture
- Brittany Hardy, Classical Studies
- Onyx Henry, Germanic Languages and Literatures
- Bryan Ijames, Music Performance: Conducting
- Elizabeth Ledbetter, History of Art
- Emily Na, American Culture
- Maria Laura Pensa, Romance Languages and Literatures Spanish
- Ariana Peruzzi, Philosophy
- Richard Smith, Music Musicology
- Weican Zuon, Architecture
University of Michigan – Dearborn
- Dania Ammar Industrial and Systems Engineering
- Nada Lachtar Computer and Information Science