U-M Graduate Programs Ranked Among Country’s Best

U.S. News & World Report continues to rank U-M graduate programs highly in its 2023 Best Graduate Schools list.

The University of Michigan remains one of the top universities in the country for graduate education, according to the 2023–24 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools.

The rankings released April 25 include several U-M schools and colleges that scored within the top 10 in their discipline categories.

Every year, U.S. News ranks professional school programs in six areas: business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing.

It also periodically ranks programs in the sciences, social sciences and humanities, health, and other areas.

Read the full story—including a snapshot of programs that were ranked this year—from the University Record.

