U-M Graduate Programs Ranked Among Country’s Best

The University of Michigan remains one of the top universities in the country for graduate education, according to the 2023–24 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Graduate Schools.
The rankings released April 25 include several U-M schools and colleges that scored within the top 10 in their discipline categories.
Every year, U.S. News ranks professional school programs in six areas: business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing.
It also periodically ranks programs in the sciences, social sciences and humanities, health, and other areas.
