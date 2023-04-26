Select Page
Rackham 2023 Honors and Awards

Each year, Rackham is proud to honor exceptional student research and outstanding instructors and faculty mentors. Browse the awards below to learn more and see this year's recipients.

Rackham Predoctoral Fellowships

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by the Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award.

ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards

The ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award recognizes exceptional and unusually interesting work produced by doctoral students. Each year, Rackham invites faculty to nominate outstanding dissertations produced in their programs. The nomination dossiers submitted are then read and discussed by a review panel of faculty members who identify the finalists. Then, members of the Michigan Society of Fellows read the finalists’ dissertations, review their merits, and select the winners.

Barbour Scholars

Among the oldest and most prestigious awards granted by the University of Michigan, the Barbour Scholarship offers funding to female students from Asia and the Middle East since 1917. These women bring a myriad of research interests to the community and share a high level of excellence in their work. Their academic endeavors cover a breadth of topics from preterm birth and infant mortality to a better understanding of how we compose and perceive language.

Bouchet Graduate Honor Society Inductees

The Bouchet Graduate Honor Society is a network of preeminent scholars who exemplify academic and personal excellence, foster environments of support, and serve as examples of scholarship, leadership, character, service, and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy. Bouchet inductees representing the Rackham Graduate School’s society chapter have all demonstrated significant achievement in these five areas.

