Announcing the 2022 ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award Winners

Rackham Graduate School is pleased to announce this year’s winners of the ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards.

The ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards (DDA) recognize exceptional work produced by doctoral students for the high caliber of their scholarship and the significance and interest of their findings.

Each year, Rackham invites faculty to nominate outstanding dissertations produced in their programs. The nomination dossiers are read and discussed by a review panel of faculty members who identify the finalists. Then, members of the Michigan Society of Fellows read the finalists’ dissertations, review their merits, and select the winners.

Rackham is continually grateful to ProQuest for their generous and longstanding support of the DDA program.

Below is the list of 2022 winners, as well as the honorable mentions.

Winners (Pictured above, clockwise from top left.)

Harsh Agarwal , Chemical Engineering

Freida Blostein , Epidemiology

Tyler Gardner , Astronomy and Astrophysics

Robert Graham , Biomedical Engineering

Youngrim Kim , Communication and Media

Özgecan Korkmaz , Anthropology

Vincent Longo , Film, Television, and Media

Andrew McInnerney , Linguistics

Weijing Tang , Statistics

, Statistics Weichao Zhang, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology

Honorable Mentions

Sara Abelson , Health Behavior and Health Education

Maris Arthurs , Physics

Justin Barney , Classical Studies

Anna-Lisa Lawrence , Microbiology and Immunology

Christiana Mavroyiakoumou , Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics

Anna Michmerhuizen , Cellular and Molecular Biology

Amin Reihani , Mechanical Engineering

Lydia Wileden , Sociology

, Sociology Yi Zhu, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Read the event program for details on the awardees’ research.