Announcing the 2023 ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award Winners

The Rackham Graduate School is pleased to announce this year’s winners of the ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards.

The ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards (DDA) recognize exceptional work produced by doctoral students for the high caliber of their scholarship and the significance and interest of their findings.

Each year, Rackham invites faculty to nominate outstanding dissertations produced in their programs. The nomination dossiers are read and discussed by a review panel of faculty members who identify the finalists. Then, members of the Michigan Society of Fellows read the finalists’ dissertations, review their merits, and select the winners.

Rackham is continually grateful to ProQuest for their generous and longstanding support of the DDA program.

Below is the list of 2023 winners, as well as the honorable mentions.

Winners (Pictured above, clockwise from top left.)

Maria Ahmed , Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology

Markus Borsch , Electrical and Computer Engineering

Salem Elzway , History

Luis Flores , Sociology

Alex Kapiamba , Mathematics

Kayla Kroning , Chemistry

Graham Liddell , Comparative Literature

Kevin Napier , Physics

Evan Radeen , English Language and Literature

, English Language and Literature Lulu Shang, Biostatistics

Honorable Mentions

Laura Carroll , Engineering Education Research

Sarah Dobie , Urban and Regional Planning

Samuel Kerk , Cancer Biology

Jacqueline Larouche , Biomedical Engineering

Sheng Long , Anthropology

Caleb Mayer , Mathematics

Sumeet Patwardhan , Philosophy

Juan Rodriguez Barrera , American Culture

Kristina Weaver , Molecular and Integrative Physiology

, Molecular and Integrative Physiology Xubo Yue, Industrial and Operations Engineering

Read the event program for details on the awardees’ research.