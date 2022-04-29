What Advice Would You Give Your First-Year Self?

Don’t get impatient if you don’t get to do exactly what you want to do as soon as you start. Sometimes you can’t see the connection of your research or teaching to a future goal, but it becomes clearer with time. A graduate degree is a door opener, but sometimes it means delayed gratification.



Don’t get discouraged if your path isn’t the same as someone else’s. You will have classmates with different goals and it can be quite discouraging to feel like you don’t live up to their aspirations. Your path and the skills you are learning to advance down it are valuable because they are yours! Along the same lines, be mindful not to belittle anyone else’s plan because it’s different from yours!

Joanne Beckwith, Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering