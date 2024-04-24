Ph.D. Student Katya Gozman in Popular Science Magazine

Katya Gozman, a doctoral student in astronomy, studies galaxy mergers and stellar halos. Recently, Gozman was quoted in a Popular Science article explaining how scientists use and apply color to clearly visualize grayscale telescope images of space.

“Different telescopes have filters that are made to be sensitive to only certain wavelengths of light. We can assign each filter to a separate color channel. … When stacked on top of each other, we get the spectacular textbook color image that we’re used to seeing in the media,” Gozman says.

In addition to her graduate studies, Gozman also has experience as an education ambassador at the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab (National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory) and an intern supervisor at Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM Education (GLAS), committed to providing inclusive STEM experiences for individual, local, and global good through innovative educational programs.

Read the article in Popular Science Magazine.