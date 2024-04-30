Announcing the 2024-2025 Barbour Scholars

Xinyue Chen

Ph.D. Candidate, Computer Science and Engineering

My Work

Recent technological advancements have led to an increasing use of synchronous communication platforms, such as FaceTime and Zoom. While these platforms have developed rapidly, they have led to increased misunderstanding and suboptimal collaboration outcomes due to insufficient grounding among conversation partners. Artificial intelligence (AI) applications have shown great promise in generating meeting minutes and assisting in brainstorming. But the implementation of these AI-mediated communication tools has not been without challenges, as overreliance on AI risks compromising human creativity and engagement, as well as creating opportunities for potential bias and error.

To better understand Al’s role in human-human communication in synchronous meetings and other channels, my work is to investigate and define the role of AI in human communication. I also developed AI-assisted interactive systems to promote collaboration in synchronous meetings. My work can inform the design and development of AI-mediated communication systems that can support more efficient, reflective, and transparent team collaborations in both workspace and educational use.

The Impact of the Barbour Scholarship

I am deeply grateful for being selected as the recipient of the Barbour Scholarship. The generous support from the Barbour Scholarship will allow me to further explore how AI can be used to improve communication and collaboration in synchronous meetings and other channels. It’s a stepping stone to achieving a vision where technology seamlessly integrates into human processes to augment collective intelligence and equity in collaborative settings.

The scholarship enhances my credibility within the academic community, opening doors to collaborate with many peers within the Barbour Scholars communities and other scholars in the fields of human-computer interaction and cognitive science. These collaborations are essential for multidisciplinary research that pushes the boundaries of current knowledge.