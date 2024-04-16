Announcing the 2024 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards

Through the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards, Rackham recognizes scholars who have been nominated by their program for teaching excellence. Winners of this award demonstrate superb skill in teaching, mentoring, and advising. They bring creativity, inspirational commitment, and intellectual excitement to the classroom, discussion section, or teaching lab, and communicate this passion with their undergraduate students.
The 2024 recipients of the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards are:
- Bailey Apollonio, Film, Television, and Media
- Leia Barrowes, Physics
- Anna Brosowsky, Mathematics
- Bahaar Chawla, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
- Allison Curley, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Schinella D’Souza, Mathematics
- Sophia Eakins, Linguistics
- Joseph Frankl, Classical Studies
- Daisy Haas, Chemistry
- Ady Aaditya Hambarde, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Julia Laplaca, History of Art
- Yifan Li, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Julia Martins, Comparative Literature
- Ember McCoy, School for Environment and Sustainability
- Sam McCracken, Digital Studies Institute
- Mason Nelson, Computer Science and Engineering
- Jordan Noey, Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences
- Neema Prakash, Psychology
- Collin Sullivan, Political Science
- Grace Wilsey, Film, Television, and Media