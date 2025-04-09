Announcing the 2024 ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award Winners

The Rackham Graduate School is pleased to announce this year’s winners of the ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards.

The ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards (DDA) recognize exceptional work produced by doctoral students for the high caliber of their scholarship and the significance and interest of their findings.

Each year, Rackham invites faculty to nominate outstanding dissertations produced in their programs. The nomination dossiers are read and discussed by a review panel of faculty members who identify the finalists. Then, members of the Michigan Society of Fellows read the finalists’ dissertations, review their merits, and select the winners.

Rackham is continually grateful to ProQuest for their generous and longstanding support of the DDA program.

Below is the list of 2024 winners, as well as the honorable mentions.

Winners (Pictured above, from top left.)

Emily Coccia , English and Women’s and Gender Studies

Alisher Duspayev , Physics

Noam Gannot , Oral Health Sciences and Biologic and Materials Sciences

Felicia Hardi , Psychology

Subha Maity , Statistics

Darian Santana , Microbiology and Immunology

Alejo Stark , Romance Languages and Literatures

Rodrigo Tinoco Figueroa , Earth and Environmental Sciences

Jennifer Triplett , Sociology

, Sociology Emily Wearing, Chemistry

Honorable Mentions

Audrey Drotos , Neuroscience

Chongxing Fan , Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering

Julian Grey , Musicology

Jessica Conrad Hammer , Mathematics

Matthew Hershey , History

Kate Kazmer , Civil and Environmental Engineering

Jeffrey Knupp , Cellular and Molecular Biology

Alex Lu , Information

Hossein Moghimianavval , Mechanical Engineering

, Mechanical Engineering Emily Na, American Culture

Read the event program for for details on the awardee’s research.