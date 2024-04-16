Announcing the Winners of the 2024 Faculty Mentoring Awards

The Faculty Mentoring Awards recognize faculty with records of excellence in mentoring master's and doctoral students across the University of Michigan.

Supporting effective faculty mentoring of graduate students is one of Rackham’s top priorities. Outstanding mentors guide students throughout their professional training with respect and concern, serving as advisor, teacher, advocate, sponsor, and role model. To recognize excellence in mentorship, Rackham asks graduate students and faculty for nominations for three awards: the Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentor Award, the Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award, and the John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities. The following faculty are being recognized for their records of excellence as mentors of graduate students:

Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentoring Award

Jacinta Beehner, Professor of Psychology and Professor of Anthropology

Sonya Dal Cin, Professor of Communication and Media, Adjunct Professor of Psychology, and Research Professor in the Research Center for Group Dynamics

Greta Krippner, Associate Professor of Sociology

Andrew Shryock, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor and Professor of Anthropology

Nicholas Valentino, Professor of Communication and Media, Professor of Political Science, and Research Professor in the Center for Political Studies

Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award

David Chung, Professor of Art and Design

Trachette Jackson, University Diversity and Social Transformation Professor, Professor of Mathematics, and Associate Vice President for Research-DEI Initiatives

John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities

Manan Desai, Associate Professor of American Culture and Associate Professor of English Language and Literature

Ishani Maitra, Professor of Philosophy

John Whittier-Ferguson, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor and Professor of English Language and Literature