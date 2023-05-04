Get back-to-school ready at our Grad School 101 virtual events, where you’ll learn about all of the resources available to you as a Rackham Student.

Registration is required for attendance, with session registration information detailed in each of the links below. New sessions will be added throughout the spring.

Grad School 101: Financial Aid and Scholarships

Tuesday, July 25, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm EDT

Tuesday, August 8, 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm EDT

Grad School 101: Rackham Resources and Emergency Funding

Wednesday, July 26, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm EDT

Wednesday, August 9, 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm EDT

Grad School 101: Filling Taxes for Graduate Students

Monday, August 14, 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm EDT

We want to ensure full and equitable participation in our events. If an accommodation would promote your full participation in this event, please indicate your accommodation requirements at the time of registration. Please let us know as soon as possible in order to have adequate time, preferably one week, to arrange for your requested accommodations or an effective alternative.