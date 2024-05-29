Five Tips for Self-Compassion

Recently, Elizabeth Rohr, Rackham’s Well-Being Advocate, was featured on the Break Away Leadership Podcast, hosted by Barger Leadership Institute’s Academic Program Manager Fatema Haque and produced by U-M’s Leadership Collaborative. The topic of the conversation: self-compassion.

“At its most rudimentary form, [self-compassion] is treating yourself the way that you would treat others, with kindness and generosity,” Rohr says in the episode.

Citing Ramaswami Mahalingam, director of the Barger Leadership Institute at U-M, Rohr also notes that self-compassion is “an active, engaged practice. […] It is a skill that needs to be honed.”

In the episode, Rohr and Haque provide tips for self-compassion through mindfulness, including:

Create a list of things you accomplished throughout the day, including small acts of self-care. Meditation. Journaling in a way that invites a dialogue with yourself. Continued learning about mindfulness and self-compassion. Connecting with local mental health resources.

Learn more about self-compassion in the Break Away Leadership podcast.