Announcing the 2021-2022 Barbour Scholars

We are proud to announce the 2021–2022 cohort of Barbour Scholars. These six women join hundreds of alumnae, spanning more than a century, who have traveled to Ann Arbor in pursuit of a graduate education. This award commemorates Levi Barbour’s legacy of global engagement and opportunity at the University of Michigan.

These women bring a myriad of research interests to the community and share a high level of excellence in their work. Their academic endeavors cover a breadth of topics from human-robot collaboration in the construction industry to new treatments for cognitive decline in aging people.

Rackham Graduate School welcomes the following students into the prestigious Barbour community: