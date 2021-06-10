Anti-Racism Collaborative Awards Graduate Student Summer Research Grants

The grants aim to support engagement in research projects focused on racial inequality, racial equity, and racial justice while advancing graduate student progress toward degree.

Twenty-one U-M graduate students have been awarded nearly $100,000 in summer research grants cosponsored by Rackham and U-M’s Anti-Racism Collaborative. Drawn from a pool of 70 applicants, the projects cover subjects including codeswitching, police violence, allyship, and food justice.

“I believe the volume of applications we received in our first year of offering these grants speaks to the strong interest that our students have in undertaking this work,” says Rackham Dean Mike Solomon. “These grants represent another critical way that graduate students may pursue scholarship that is foundational to positive change in our society and its institutions.”

Part of the provost’s anti-racism initiative, the Anti-Racism Collaborative was established under the U-M National Center for Institutional Diversity in May 2021. The collaborative supports research and scholarship focused on racial inequity, racial justice, and anti-racist principles and organizing.

