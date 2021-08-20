Twenty Rackham Students Awarded Fellowships by MICDE

The Michigan Institute for Computational Discovery and Engineering fellowships fund the work of current and prospective students in scientific computing.

The Michigan Institute for Computational Discovery and Engineering (MICDE) has awarded 20 Rackham Ph.D. students with fellowships for the 2021–22 academic year.

Hailing from across the university community, the students conduct research involving scientific computing techniques and practices, and aiming to advance computational discovery.

Awarded since 2014, the MICDE fellowships offer recipients $4,000 and the opportunity to connect with other leading scholars in the field of computational science.

This year’s awardees are:

Yifu An, Climate and Space Sciences Engineering, College of Engineering.

Andre Antoine, Applied Physics, LSA.

Shreyas Bhat, Industrial and Operations Engineering, College of Engineering.

Erin Burrell, Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering.

Alanah Cardenas-O’Toole, Climate and Space Sciences Engineering, College of Engineering.

Brian Chen, Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics, LSA.

Xinyu Fei, Industrial and Operations Engineering, College of Engineering

Nicholas Galioto, Aerospace Engineering, College of Engineering.

Vishwas Goel, Materials Science and Engineering, College of Engineering.

Min-Chun Han, Civil and Environmental Engineering, College of Engineering.

Dalia Hassan, Chemistry, LSA.

Alexander Hrabski, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, College of Engineering.

Javiera Jilberto Vallejos, Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering.

Hyeon Joo, Health Infrastructures and Learning Systems, School of Public Health.

Timothy Jugovic, Chemistry, LSA.

Ismael Mendoza, Physics, LSA.

Aagnik (Nick) Pant, Applied Physics, LSA.

Hardik Patil, Civil and Environmental Engineering, College of Engineering.

Amanda Wang, Materials Science and Engineering, College of Engineering.

Wenbo Wu, Biostatistics, School of Public Health.

