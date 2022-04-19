Announcing the 2022 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards

The Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards recognize the efforts and accomplishments of GSIs who demonstrate extraordinary dedication and excellence as teachers.

Through the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards, Rackham recognizes scholars who have been nominated by their program for teaching excellence. Winners of this award demonstrate superb skill in teaching, mentoring, and advising. They bring creativity, inspirational commitment, and intellectual excitement to the classroom, discussion section, or teaching lab, and communicate this passion with their undergraduate students.

The 2022 recipients of the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards are:

Laura Biester , Computer Science and Engineering

Elizabeth Collins-Woodfin , Mathematics

Alisher Duspayev , Physics

Kim Hess , Sociology

Nishant Mangesh Jalgaonkar , Mechanical Engineering

Cheng Jiang , Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics

Amanda Marie Kubic , Comparative Literature

Naitnaphit Catherine Limlamai , English and Education

Rachel Logue , Movement Science

Elizabeth Ann McNeill , Germanic Languages and Literatures

Yehia Sherif Mohamed Fakhry Mekawi , Political Science

Nikolas Midttun , Earth and Environmental Sciences

Mandy Mitchell , Public Policy

Gabrielle Louise Peterson , Sociology

Ashley Riana Megan Sapp , Social Work

Dylan Volk , Philosophy

Sarah Ellen VanDiepenbos , Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology

Zoe Waldman , History

Mackenzie Warwick , Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences

, Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences Mohammad Zhalechian, Industrial and Operations Engineering

Please join us Tuesday, April 19, at 3:30 p.m. in a virtual celebration of this year’s awardees at the 2022 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor and the Faculty Mentoring Awards Celebration.