Announcing the Winners of the 2022 Faculty Mentoring Awards

The Faculty Mentoring Awards recognize faculty with records of excellence in mentoring master's and doctoral students across the University of Michigan.

Supporting effective faculty mentoring of graduate students is one of Rackham’s top priorities. Outstanding mentors guide students throughout their professional training with respect and concern, serving as advisor, teacher, advocate, sponsor, and role model. To recognize excellence in mentorship, Rackham asks graduate students and faculty for nominations for three awards: the Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentor Award, the Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award, and the John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities. The following faculty are being recognized for their records of excellence as mentors of graduate students:

Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentoring Award

Michael Boehnke, Richard G. Cornell Distinguished University Professor of Biostatistics

Vincent Hutchings, University Diversity and Social Transformation Professor and Hanes Walton, Jr. Professor of Political Science and Afroamerican and African Studies

Nancy Love, Borchardt and Glysson Collegiate Professor and JoAnn Silver Distinguished University Professor of Environmental Engineering

Abby Stewart, Sandra Schwartz Tangri Distinguished University Professor of Psychology and Women’s and Gender Studies

Dean Yang, Professor of Public Policy, Professor of Economics, and Research Professor in the Population Studies Center

Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award

Emily Jutkiewicz, Associate Professor of Pharmacology

Vineet Kamat, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities

Stephen Berrey, Associate Professor of American Culture and Associate Professor of History

Sara Forsdyke, Josiah Ober Collegiate Professor of Ancient History and Professor of Greek and Latin

Farina Mir, Associate Professor of History