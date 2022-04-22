Announcing the 2022-2023 Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Awards

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award. Read the abstracts of the awardees.
Congratulations to all of this year’s predoctoral fellows:
Biological and Health Sciences
- Maria Ahmed, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
- Nolan Carney, Chemical Biology
- Elizabeth Chase, Biostatistics
- Daniel Doyle, Neuroscience
- Shannon Estadt, Immunology
- Hye Jee (Lily) Hahn, Cell and Developmental Biology
- Lauren Hein, Cancer Biology
- Sophie Hill, Neuroscience
- Fatema Shafie Khorassani, Biostatistics
- Kelsey Kochan, Pharmacology
- Emily Laub, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
- Emily Makowski, Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Gabriel Manske, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Jessy Martinez, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
- Teresa Pegan, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
- Kazandra Rodriguez, Movement Science
- Calli VanderWilde, Environment and Sustainability
Physical Sciences and Engineering
- Mojtaba Abdolmaleki, Civil Engineering
- Harsh Agarwal, Chemical Engineering
- Touheed Anwar Atif, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Hayley Beltz, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Ryan Cardman, Physics
- Seokhyun Chung, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Madelyn Cook, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Matthew de Furio, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Changyu Deng, Mechanical Engineering
- Bradley Dirks, Mathematics
- Nazanin Farjam, Mechanical Engineering
- Siying Feng, Computer Science and Engineering
- Lloyd Fisher, Jr., Chemistry
- Vishwas Goel, Materials Science and Engineering
- Duncan Greeley, Materials Science and Engineering
- Wen Guo, Chemistry
- Yaohui Guo, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Huanqi He, Environmental Engineering
- Aidan Herderschee, Physics
- Kwanghwi Je, Chemical Engineering
- Zhe Jian, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Minjun Jin, Biophysics
- Gurcharan Kaur, Biomedical Engineering
- Syanatan Khan, Mathematics
- Tanvir Ahmed Khan, Computer Science and Engineering
- Virginia Larson, Chemistry
- Christina Lee, Biomedical Engineering
- Julia Lenef, Materials Science and Engineering
- Kaiwen Liu, Aerospace Engineering
- Meichen Liu, Earth and Environmental Science
- Xiangpeng Luo, Physics
- Peter MacDonald, Statistics
- Larissa Markwardt, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Sean McSherry, Chemical Engineering
- Cameron Pratt, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Alireza Ramyar, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Agnes Resto, Mechanical Engineering
- Gurmeet Singh, Aerospace Engineering
- Anna Stuhlmacher, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Suk Hyun Sung, Materials Science and Engineering
- Tessa Swanson, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Michael Wadas, Mechanical Engineering
- Logan Walker, Biophysics
- Yueqiao Wu, Mathematics
- Ziping Xu, Statistics
- Colleen Yancey, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Cheng Yang, Chemistry
- Troy Zehnder, Chemistry
- Jennifer Zupancic, Chemical Engineering
Social Sciences
- Timothy Berke, Urban and Regional Planning
- Erin Cikanek, Political Science
- Ellen Kim DeLuca, Health Services Organization and Policy
- Megha Ghosh, Psychology
- Miriam Gleckman-Krut, Sociology
- Paola Andrea Guerrero Rosada, Education and Psychology
- David Helps, History
- Christine Hwang, Urban and Regional Planning
- Jessica Kilday, Education and Psychology
- Daniel Meyerend, Communication and Media
- Leanna Papp, Psychology and Women’s and Gender Studies
- Tiani Perkins, Psychology
- Jessica Roden, Communication and Media
- Matt Schissler, Anthropology
- David Suell, Political Science
- Valerie Taing, Social Work and Sociology
- Shai Zamir, History
- Htet Thiha Zaw, Political Science
Humanities and the Arts
- Jasmine An, English and Women’s and Gender Studies
- Juan Rodriguez Barrera, American Culture
- Lauren Beck, Germanic Languages and Literatures
- Hannah Bredar, English Language and Literature
- Casidy Campbell, American Culture
- Srdjan Cvjeticanin, Comparative Literature
- James Elrod, Film, Television, and Media
- Kimia Erfani, Architecture
- Kamal Gasimov, Middle East Studies
- Machal Gradoz, Classical Art and Archaeology
- Rebecca Harrison, Philosophy
- Tzu-Yun Tung, Linguistics
- Kathryn Van Zanen, English and Education