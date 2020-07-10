Announcing the Winners of the 2020 Faculty Mentoring Awards

Supporting effective faculty mentoring of graduate students is one of Rackham’s top priorities. Outstanding mentors guide students throughout their professional training with respect and concern, serving as advisor, teacher, advocate, sponsor, and role model. To recognize excellence in mentorship, Rackham asks graduate students and faculty for nominations for two awards: the Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentor Award and the Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award. The following faculty are being recognized for their records of excellence as mentors of graduate students:
Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentoring Award
Sarah Burgard, Professor of Sociology
Cleopatra Caldwell, Professor of Health Behavior and Health Education
Michael Flynn, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
George Garcia, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry
Melanie Sanford, Moses Gomberg Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor
Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award
Mohammad Alhawary, Professor of Middle East Studies
Priti Shah, Professor of Psychology
John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities
Kevin Carr, Associate Professor of History of Art
Victor Mendoza, Associate Professor of Women’s Studies and Associate Professor of English Language and Literature
Acrisio Pires, Professor of Linguistics