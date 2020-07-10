Announcing the Winners of the 2020 Faculty Mentoring Awards

The Faculty Mentoring Awards recognize faculty with records of excellence in mentoring master's and doctoral students across the University of Michigan.

Supporting effective faculty mentoring of graduate students is one of Rackham’s top priorities. Outstanding mentors guide students throughout their professional training with respect and concern, serving as advisor, teacher, advocate, sponsor, and role model. To recognize excellence in mentorship, Rackham asks graduate students and faculty for nominations for two awards: the Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentor Award and the Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award. The following faculty are being recognized for their records of excellence as mentors of graduate students:

Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentoring Award

Sarah Burgard, Professor of Sociology

Cleopatra Caldwell, Professor of Health Behavior and Health Education

Michael Flynn, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

George Garcia, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry

Melanie Sanford, Moses Gomberg Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor

Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award

Mohammad Alhawary, Professor of Middle East Studies

Priti Shah, Professor of Psychology

John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities

Kevin Carr, Associate Professor of History of Art

Victor Mendoza, Associate Professor of Women’s Studies and Associate Professor of English Language and Literature

Acrisio Pires, Professor of Linguistics