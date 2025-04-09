Announcing the Winners of the 2025 Faculty Mentoring Awards

The Faculty Mentoring Awards recognize faculty with records of excellence in mentoring master's and doctoral students across the University of Michigan.

Supporting effective faculty mentoring of graduate students is one of Rackham’s top priorities. Outstanding mentors guide students throughout their professional training with respect and concern, serving as advisor, teacher, advocate, sponsor, and role model. To recognize excellence in mentorship, Rackham asks graduate students and faculty for nominations for three awards: the Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentor Award, the Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award, and the John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities. The following faculty are being recognized for their records of excellence as mentors of graduate students:

Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentoring Award

Christine Aidala, Professor of Physics

Sara McClelland, Associate Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and Associate Professor of Psychology

Mary O’Riordan, Frederick C. Neidhardt Collegiate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology

Amy Schulz, University Diversity and Social Transformation Professor and Professor of Health Behavior and Health Equity

Ji Zhu, Susan A. Murphy Collegiate Professor of Statistics

Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award

Tung-Hui Hu, Associate Professor of English Language and Literature

Jan Stegemann, Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Professor of Macromolecular Science and Engineering

John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities

Mark Clague, Professor of Music

Kristin Dickinson, Associate Professor of Germanic Languages and Literatures

Ian Moyer, Richard Hudson Research Professor of History and Associate Professor of History