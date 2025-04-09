Announcing the Winners of the 2025 Faculty Mentoring Awards

Supporting effective faculty mentoring of graduate students is one of Rackham’s top priorities. Outstanding mentors guide students throughout their professional training with respect and concern, serving as advisor, teacher, advocate, sponsor, and role model. To recognize excellence in mentorship, Rackham asks graduate students and faculty for nominations for three awards: the Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentor Award, the Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award, and the John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities. The following faculty are being recognized for their records of excellence as mentors of graduate students:
Rackham Distinguished Graduate Mentoring Award
Christine Aidala, Professor of Physics
Sara McClelland, Associate Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and Associate Professor of Psychology
Mary O’Riordan, Frederick C. Neidhardt Collegiate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology
Amy Schulz, University Diversity and Social Transformation Professor and Professor of Health Behavior and Health Equity
Ji Zhu, Susan A. Murphy Collegiate Professor of Statistics
Rackham Master’s Mentoring Award
Tung-Hui Hu, Associate Professor of English Language and Literature
Jan Stegemann, Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Professor of Macromolecular Science and Engineering
John H. D’Arms Faculty Award for Distinguished Graduate Mentoring in the Humanities
Mark Clague, Professor of Music
Kristin Dickinson, Associate Professor of Germanic Languages and Literatures
Ian Moyer, Richard Hudson Research Professor of History and Associate Professor of History