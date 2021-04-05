U-M Graduate Programs Ranked Among Best in Nation

U.S. News & World Report continues to rank U-M graduate programs highly in its 2022 Best Graduate Schools list.

University of Michigan graduate programs maintained top-15 rankings in business, education, engineering, law, nursing, medicine, public policy, and information in the 2022 “Best Graduate Schools” list released March 30 by U.S. News & World Report. Top-15 rankings were also published for Ph.D. programs in economics, English, history, political science, and sociology.

U.S. News ranks business, education, engineering, law, nursing, and medical programs annually, while various disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities, and other areas are only ranked periodically.

In addition to the overall program rankings, U-M was rated on 102 specialties. Of those, five were ranked first: higher education administration, social policy, nuclear engineering, American politics, and historical sociology. Project management, educational psychology, elementary teacher education, industrial/manufacturing/systems engineering, and health librarianship were ranked second.

