Announcing the 2020 ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award Winners

Rackham Graduate School is pleased to announce this year’s winners of the ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards.

The ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award recognizes exceptional work produced by doctoral students for the high caliber of their scholarship and the significance and interest of their findings.

Each year, Rackham invites faculty to nominate outstanding dissertations produced in their programs. The nomination dossiers are read and discussed by a review panel of faculty members who identify the finalists. Then, members of the Michigan Society of Fellows read the finalists’ dissertations, review their merits, and select the winners.

Below is the list of winners of the 2020 Distinguished Dissertation Awards, as well as the honorable mentions.

Winners (pictured above, clockwise from top left)

Kathryn Holihan , Germanic Languages and Literatures

, Germanic Languages and Literatures Christina May , Neuroscience

, Neuroscience Vivian Truong , American Culture

, American Culture Adrian Deoancă , Anthropology

, Anthropology Molly Brookfield , History and Women’s and Gender Studies

, History and Women’s and Gender Studies Adi Foord , Astronomy and Astrophysics

, Astronomy and Astrophysics Lu Chen , Physics

, Physics Devika Bagchi , Molecular and Integrative Physiology

, Molecular and Integrative Physiology Dominic Liao-McPherson , Aerospace Engineering and Scientific Computing

, Aerospace Engineering and Scientific Computing Anne Menefee, Environmental Engineering

Honorable Mentions

Geoffrey Burns , Kinesiology

, Kinesiology Jessica Gillooly , Public Policy and Sociology

, Public Policy and Sociology Yugi Gu , Statistics

, Statistics Ka Ip , Psychology

, Psychology Kwangnam Kim , Mechanical Engineering

, Mechanical Engineering Layti Lausch , Film, Television, and Media

, Film, Television, and Media Charles Lu , Biomedical Engineering

, Biomedical Engineering Eduardo Martinez , Philosophy

, Philosophy Stephen Taller , Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences

, Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences Sara Wong, Cellular and Molecular Biology

Join us in honoring these exceptional scholars Tuesday, April 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award Virtual Event, to be held via Zoom.

Read the event program for details on the awardees’ research.