Rackham 2021 Honors and Awards

ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards
The ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award recognizes exceptional and unusually interesting work produced by doctoral students. Each year, Rackham invites faculty to nominate outstanding dissertations produced in their programs. The nomination dossiers submitted are then read and discussed by a review panel of faculty members who identify the finalists. Then, members of the Michigan Society of Fellows read the finalists’ dissertations, review their merits, and select the winners.
Bouchet Graduate Honor Society Inductees
The Bouchet Graduate Honor Society is a network of preeminent scholars who exemplify academic and personal excellence, foster environments of support, and serve as examples of scholarship, leadership, character, service, and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy. Bouchet inductees representing the Rackham Graduate School’s society chapter have all demonstrated significant achievement in these five areas.