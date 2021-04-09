Select Page
Rackham 2021 Honors and Awards

Rackham 2021 Honors and Awards

Each year, Rackham is proud to honor exceptional student research and outstanding instructors. Browse the awards below to learn more and see this year's recipients.

Apr 9, 2021 | News

ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards

The ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award recognizes exceptional and unusually interesting work produced by doctoral students. Each year, Rackham invites faculty to nominate outstanding dissertations produced in their programs. The nomination dossiers submitted are then read and discussed by a review panel of faculty members who identify the finalists. Then, members of the Michigan Society of Fellows read the finalists’ dissertations, review their merits, and select the winners.

See this year’s Distinguished Dissertation Award recipients.

Bouchet Graduate Honor Society Inductees

The Bouchet Graduate Honor Society is a network of preeminent scholars who exemplify academic and personal excellence, foster environments of support, and serve as examples of scholarship, leadership, character, service, and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy. Bouchet inductees representing the Rackham Graduate School’s society chapter have all demonstrated significant achievement in these five areas.

See this year’s Bouchet Graduate Honor Society Inductees.

