Announcing the 2021 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards

The Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards recognize the efforts and accomplishments of GSIs who demonstrate extraordinary dedication and excellence as teachers.

Through the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards, Rackham recognizes scholars who have been nominated by their program for teaching excellence. Winners of this award demonstrate superb skill in teaching, mentoring, and advising. They bring creativity, inspirational commitment, and intellectual excitement to the classroom, discussion section, or teaching lab, and communicate this passion with their undergraduate students.

The 2021 recipients of the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards are:

Josh Anibal , Aerospace Engineering

, Aerospace Engineering Christina Athanasouli , Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics

, Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics Domenic DeSocio , Germanic Languages and Literatures

, Germanic Languages and Literatures Abigael Lucas , Psychology

, Psychology Brian Manzo , Statistics

, Statistics Aleksandra Marciniak , Slavic Languages and Literatures

, Slavic Languages and Literatures Rebecca Marks , Education and Psychology

, Education and Psychology Mariel Martinez Alvarez , Romance Languages and Literatures

, Romance Languages and Literatures Allyssa Memmini , Movement Science

, Movement Science Edward Nolan , Classical Studies

, Classical Studies Chao Ren , History

, History Nick Seewald , Statistics

, Statistics Jeffrey Spencer , Chemistry

, Chemistry Sarah Stilwell , Education and Psychology

, Education and Psychology Andrea Ventola , Civil and Environmental Engineering

, Civil and Environmental Engineering Aya M. Waller-Bey , Sociology

, Sociology Rachel Elizabeth Weissler , Linguistics

, Linguistics Kerry White , American Culture

, American Culture Phoenix Williams , Chemistry

, Chemistry Hilary Zedlitz, Political Science

Please join us Thursday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. in a virtual celebration of this year’s awardees at the 2021 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor and the Faculty Mentoring Awards Celebration.