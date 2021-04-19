Announcing the 2021 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards

Through the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards, Rackham recognizes scholars who have been nominated by their program for teaching excellence. Winners of this award demonstrate superb skill in teaching, mentoring, and advising. They bring creativity, inspirational commitment, and intellectual excitement to the classroom, discussion section, or teaching lab, and communicate this passion with their undergraduate students.
The 2021 recipients of the Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor Awards are:
- Josh Anibal, Aerospace Engineering
- Christina Athanasouli, Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics
- Domenic DeSocio, Germanic Languages and Literatures
- Abigael Lucas, Psychology
- Brian Manzo, Statistics
- Aleksandra Marciniak, Slavic Languages and Literatures
- Rebecca Marks, Education and Psychology
- Mariel Martinez Alvarez, Romance Languages and Literatures
- Allyssa Memmini, Movement Science
- Edward Nolan, Classical Studies
- Chao Ren, History
- Nick Seewald, Statistics
- Jeffrey Spencer, Chemistry
- Sarah Stilwell, Education and Psychology
- Andrea Ventola, Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Aya M. Waller-Bey, Sociology
- Rachel Elizabeth Weissler, Linguistics
- Kerry White, American Culture
- Phoenix Williams, Chemistry
- Hilary Zedlitz, Political Science
Please join us Thursday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. in a virtual celebration of this year’s awardees at the 2021 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor and the Faculty Mentoring Awards Celebration.