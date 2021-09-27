Rackham Creates Standing Committee on Graduate Student Mental Health and Well-Being

The committee will prioritize the creation of a network of graduate student mental health and wellness advocates in graduate programs across the university.

Rackham Graduate School has announced the creation of the Committee on Graduate Student Mental Health and Well-Being. This initiative recognizes that graduate student mental health has direct and disparate consequences for the academic success of all graduate students, and it therefore needs the continuous attention of the graduate school, graduate programs, and all who mentor and work with graduate students. It follows the recommendation of a task force on the subject that Rackham convened in 2019.

Creating the standing committee was the first of 10 recommendations the task force made to Rackham in its 2020 Year 1 report, all of which were accepted by Dean Mike Solomon. Much of the task force’s second year was devoted to developing this committee’s mission and structure. This includes the creation of an advisory group drawn from across campus in order to take advantage of the wealth of perspectives and expertise offered by the U-M community.

Central to the committee’s mission is the establishment of a mental health and well-being advocate program, which would see mental health advocates embedded in graduate programs across the university.

“Working with Rackham to create an advocate program that has the knowledge and tools to assist programs and connect academic expertise to the work of mental health professionals is one of the committee’s first priorities,” says Solomon. “I appreciate the progress the mental health task force has made in developing such a program, and I look forward to the committee being able to pilot it in the year ahead.”

Among the other areas of focus delineated in the report was the creation of a resource for graduate programs and mentors that provides an overview of the major stressors in graduate school, as well as principles and approaches for supporting graduate students during stressful times.

The task force also began work in a new area not covered in their Year 1 report, but which emerged from the events of the summer and fall of 2020—the impact of policing on graduate student mental health. Task force member, committee member, and U-M School of Public Health Ph.D. candidate Sara Abelson developed a survey to better understand the relationship between the two, and while the work remains ongoing it has already revealed clear and significant correlations. The topic is expected to be a major focus of the new committee in the coming academic year.

In addition, beginning this academic term, Rackham will set a normative expectation that graduate programs require annually updated mentoring plans for their students.

Other recommendations from the Year 1 report remain ongoing, including:

Amending Rackham Program Review to include mental health and well-being in the upcoming 2024 review cycle

Creating Rackham staff positions to centralize efforts to better support graduate student mental health and well-being

Developing programs focused on preventing and addressing toxic cultures within graduate school

Increasing access to long-term mental healthcare through an increased number of embedded Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) counselors, access to wellness professionals, peer mentoring, and tele-therapy

Increasing awareness of existing resources and development of additional skill-building programs for graduate students

Changing leave policies, including the creation of a short-term leave option

“On behalf of the Rackham community, I would like to thank all members of the task force for their continued work and for the progress they made, especially given the challenges of the last year,” Solomon says. “I look forward to continuing to more fully realizing their recommendations in the years ahead, and to better supporting our students’ mental health at all stages of their graduate school journey.”

The creation of the committee was announced at Rackham’s third annual State of the Graduate School event, which was held virtually on Wednesday, September 22, and also covered the launch of a new doctoral internship program and reconsidering the use of the GRE in doctoral admissions.

The committee membership includes:

Sara Abelson, Ph.D. Candidate, Health Behavior and Health Education; Lead for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Projects, Healthy Minds Network

Robert Adams, Associate Professor of Architecture; Associate Professor of Art and Design; Director of University of Michigan Initiative on Disability Studies

Bader AlBader, Ph.D. Candidate, Architecture

Miranda Brown, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor and Professor of Asian Languages and Cultures

Yixuan Chen, Ph.D. Candidate, Chemical Engineering

Meghan Duffy, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology; Chair, Rackham Committee on Graduate Student Mental Health and Well-Being

Luke Hyde, Associate Professor of Psychology, College of Literature, Science, and the Arts and Faculty Associate

Ann Jeffers, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Kristen Jensen, Manager, Associate Deans’ Initiatives, Rackham Graduate School

Laura Monschau, Embedded CAPS Psychologist, Rackham Graduate School

Rosemary Perez, Associate Professor of Education, School of Education

Darlene Ray-Johnson, Resolution Officer, Rackham Graduate School

Nyshourn Price, Admissions Coordinator, School of Social Work

Gina Shereda, Program Lead for STEM Professional Development, Rackham Graduate School

Andrea Valenzuela, Graduate Student, Chemical Biology

The advisory group membership includes: