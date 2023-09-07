Grad School 101: Affinity Community Resource Week

Rackham’s Grad School 101 virtual events connect Rackham students with the U-M resources they need to succeed. Join us for Grad School 101’s inaugural Affinity Community Resource Week, Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22.

During Affinity Community Resource Week, affinity student communities within Rackham will enjoy virtual panels that will connect them to relevant resources at U-M and beyond.

Each panel will close with a Q&A. Rackham students can email questions in advance to Affinity Programs Coordinator Sam Hobson at sehobson@umich.edu, indicating in their message which panel the question(s) apply to.

Explore our full Affinity Community Resource Week line-up:

Monday, September 18, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. EDT

This resource panel will focus on the Spectrum Center, a campus resource center dedicated to serving and supporting members of the U-M LGBTQIA2S+ community. Representatives from the Spectrum Center will share resources, events, educational opportunities, and support services provided to all graduate students.

Register for this panel.

Tuesday, September 19, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. EDT

This resource panel will focus on the coaching and counseling services provided by the University Career Center on campus. Representatives from the center will discuss how the coaching and counseling services can help you with career exploration, feedback on your resumes and cover letters, job and internship searching, connecting to employers, use of LinkedIn, interview strategies, mock interviews, negotiation, and evaluating job offers.

Register for this panel.

Wednesday, September 20, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. EDT

Did you know that creating an action plan can help you achieve your goals and also help you engage in conversations with mentors to get the resources and support you need? Join us for this interactive session to develop or refine your own action plan – often referred to as an individual development plan or IDP. We will use the free ImaginePhD platform to map out your program, professional development, and career goals. Participants will create a time-based action plan created using the “SMART” planning method and leave with specific ideas about how to hold themselves accountable and how to share their goals to get the maximum benefit from this planning. This workshop is suitable for all disciplines.

Register for this panel.

Thursday, September 21, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. EDT

This resource panel will focus on the Academic Support and Access Partnerships (ASAP) opportunities provided by Student Accessibility and Accommodation Services. ASAP exists to help neurodiverse students build community and provides opportunities to help students increase their self-efficacy, engagement, motivation, and academic performance. Representatives from ASAP will discuss the academic coaching, peer assisted study sessions, scholarships and mini-grants, and academic skills workshops that are offered through ASAP.

Register for this panel.

Friday, September 22, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT

This resource panel will focus on the physical and financial resources provided by numerous offices at U-M. A representative from CEW+ will provide information about resources at CEW+ and across campus for student parents and caregivers. A representative from the financial aid office will provide information on the child care subsidy offered by the university. A representative from Rackham will provide information about Rackham’s graduate student emergency funding, and a representative from Children’s Centers will provide information on U-M’s childcare tuition grant.

Register for this panel.